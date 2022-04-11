Putz shines as Notre Dame Baseball sweeps weekend series with Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #6 Notre Dame baseball team remains undefeated in the month of April after a weekend series sweep of ACC opponent Clemson.

Friday: ND wins, 4-1

Saturday: ND wins, 8-1

Sunday: ND wins, 8-3

Team captain Carter Putz continues to be effective for the Irish as the team’s leading hitter.

“There’s not really an easy way to go about pitching to him,” said head coach Link Jarrett last Thursday prior to the Clemson series. “He’s been through this league and into the postseason. So he’s experienced, knowledgeable, capable, and has done a nice job for us at first base.”

The Irish will look to put a flawless cap on their five-game homestand when the Michigan Wolverines come to Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday -- first pitch is scheduled for 5:30.

