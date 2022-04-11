Advertisement

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens gears up for Easter

Linton's Enchanted Gardens gears up for Easter
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Linton’s Enchanted Gardens is gearing up for the Easter holiday.

All week, guests can visit a host of farm animals.

The fun will continue on April 16 for the annual ‘Eggstraordinaire.’

There will be train rides, cookie decorating and pictures with the Easter bunny.

“We ask that our guests bring canned goods or a non-perishable food item for each person that’s in the photograph,” said owner Mark Linton. “We do a donation to our local food bank.”

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. during the week. And on Saturday, April 16, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
Saint Mary's College students show off their dance moves during Saturday's Dance Marathon for...
Dance, dance for a cause
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Every year, the Indiana State Teachers Association rewards one public school with a makeover,...
Emmons Elementary School wins makeover
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon police officer charged with misdemeanor in drunk driving incident

Latest News

Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski joins 16 Morning News Now
Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski joins 16 Morning News Now
Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski joins 16 Morning News Now
Sheila Niezgodski on 16 Morning News Now
Jeff Jeffers inducted into Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame
WNDU FAW
Warmer with Showers Monday, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday