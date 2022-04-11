Linton’s Enchanted Gardens gears up for Easter

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Linton’s Enchanted Gardens is gearing up for the Easter holiday.

All week, guests can visit a host of farm animals.

The fun will continue on April 16 for the annual ‘Eggstraordinaire.’

There will be train rides, cookie decorating and pictures with the Easter bunny.

“We ask that our guests bring canned goods or a non-perishable food item for each person that’s in the photograph,” said owner Mark Linton. “We do a donation to our local food bank.”

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. during the week. And on Saturday, April 16, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

