Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

