Advertisement

FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993 and 1998.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI announced a reward of up to $5 million Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a wanted fugitive.

Semion Mogilevich is accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded thousands of investors out of more than $150 million. He was federally indicted in 2002 and 2003 with charges including racketeering, securities fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

According to the FBI, the indictments allege that between 1993 and 1998, Mogilevich headed and controlled the Mogilevich Enterprise, an association that orchestrated a “sophisticated scheme” to defraud investors in stock.

Mogilevich is described as as a 75-year-old white male, 5′6″ to 5′7″, 290 pounds, balding, with gray hair and green eyes. He has Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli passports. His current residence is believed to be in Moscow, Russia.

The FBI said Mogilevich should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, via WhatsApp at 215-839-6844, or online at tips.fbi.gov. All identities are kept strictly confidential.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected homicide investigation is underway in St. Joseph County.
UPDATE: St. Joseph County Police identify victim of suspected homicide
Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers
State police say the person behind the "anthony_shots" social media profile used these photos...
Detectives with Delphi murders investigation seeking more information on ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Organizers are courting the idea of serving an alcoholic drink or two while maintaining the...
Plymouth City Council approves alcohol sales at Blueberry Festival
14-year-old South Bend boy dies after battling cancer

Latest News

Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes