Detectives with Delphi murders investigation seeking more information on ‘anthony_shots’ profile

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force say they want to expand the list of social media applications used by anthony_shots.

The profile is possibly linked to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German back in 2017.

Kegan Kline, who has been linked to the fake social media account, has not admitted to the murders. He also has not been charged and is not officially a suspect in the case.

If you or someone you know communicated with the profile, anthony_shots on the social media application called Yellow, currently known as Yubo, please contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

