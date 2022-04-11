Advertisement

Berrien Springs comes together to construct beds for kids

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - While there are many ways to spend Sunday, a church in Berrien Springs made the most of its time by helping children in need.

Outside of Pioneer Memorial Church, parishioners, community members, and a team from Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a nationwide nonprofit, gathered to make a difference in many children’s lives and dreams.

About 150 volunteers worked diligently to construct 41 beds for children in the Southwestern Michigan Area.

“Not a lot of folks know that there is a child bed-lessness problem in the world. What we’re finding in our own research right now is somewhere between two and three percent of all children in all areas don’t have a bed,” said Jarrod Olsen, SHP Chapter President, Lansing, MI.

Olsen then explained how the process works. “Once we’re done building these beds; they get built in kind of an assembly form fashion, they come out in pieces. We take those headboards and side rails and all the pieces we need, along with a brand-new mattress, brand new set of sheets and pillow, and blanket ready to go. We assemble it in the home of a child who literally has no bed.”

Each bed costs about $250 to make, but with many generous donations from the community, the church raised over $10,000 to cover the costs.

Pastor Rodlie Ortiz at Pioneer Memorial Church was grateful for the opportunity to work with SHP to improve the lives of children, saying, “You would assume that every community there’s kids that are just sleeping in beds like you, and I and we get a good night’s sleep, but that’s why we are really excited, and that’s why our church is really excited to partner with Sleeping in a Heavenly Peace because that’s their sole mission is to —they say, no child should sleep on the floor in our town. We believe that too as a church.”

For more information or to help a child in need, click on these links and contact Pioneer Memorial Church or Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
Saint Mary's College students show off their dance moves during Saturday's Dance Marathon for...
Dance, dance for a cause
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Every year, the Indiana State Teachers Association rewards one public school with a makeover,...
Emmons Elementary School wins makeover
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon police officer charged with misdemeanor in drunk driving incident

Latest News

Saint Joseph Health System hosts their first, in-person hiring event since the start of the...
St. Joseph Health System holds first in-person hiring event since start of pandemic
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday
Volunteers worked in assembly-line fashion to build 41 beds for children.
Beds for Kids
The intricate designs of pysanky takes time and steady hands.
Painting eggs for Ukraine relief