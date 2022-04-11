Berrien Springs comes together to construct beds for kids

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - While there are many ways to spend Sunday, a church in Berrien Springs made the most of its time by helping children in need.

Outside of Pioneer Memorial Church, parishioners, community members, and a team from Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a nationwide nonprofit, gathered to make a difference in many children’s lives and dreams.

About 150 volunteers worked diligently to construct 41 beds for children in the Southwestern Michigan Area.

“Not a lot of folks know that there is a child bed-lessness problem in the world. What we’re finding in our own research right now is somewhere between two and three percent of all children in all areas don’t have a bed,” said Jarrod Olsen, SHP Chapter President, Lansing, MI.

Olsen then explained how the process works. “Once we’re done building these beds; they get built in kind of an assembly form fashion, they come out in pieces. We take those headboards and side rails and all the pieces we need, along with a brand-new mattress, brand new set of sheets and pillow, and blanket ready to go. We assemble it in the home of a child who literally has no bed.”

Each bed costs about $250 to make, but with many generous donations from the community, the church raised over $10,000 to cover the costs.

Pastor Rodlie Ortiz at Pioneer Memorial Church was grateful for the opportunity to work with SHP to improve the lives of children, saying, “You would assume that every community there’s kids that are just sleeping in beds like you, and I and we get a good night’s sleep, but that’s why we are really excited, and that’s why our church is really excited to partner with Sleeping in a Heavenly Peace because that’s their sole mission is to —they say, no child should sleep on the floor in our town. We believe that too as a church.”

For more information or to help a child in need, click on these links and contact Pioneer Memorial Church or Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

