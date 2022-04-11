Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Kimchi

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon. The shelter has recently discovered that physically bringing cats from the shelter to our WNDU Studios is stressing them out, so we were not joined by Kimchi in-studio. However, Sarah still told us all about him in the video above!

Kimchi is two years old. He came to the shelter as a stray back in March, and Sarah says he is “the sweetest, most affectionate cat in the entire world, and he is going to make an absolute wonderful addition to any family.”

If you want to adopt Kimchi or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also log onto their website humanesocietystjc.org.

