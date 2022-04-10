Painting eggs for Ukraine relief

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Since the start of the Russian Ukrainian war, residents, businesses, and places of worship all over Michiana have been trying to help the refugees of Ukraine.

The First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart is doing its part to support the people of Ukraine by accepting donations and keeping an old tradition alive.

The tradition of Ukraine Egg painting, also known as pysanky, comes from the Ukrainian word “to write,” which goes back more than 2000 years.

It consists of melting wax on the egg in a pattern, coloring it in various colors, and then melting off the wax, so the white eggshell outline stands as a barrier to the dyes.

With Easter approaching, the church says it’s perfect timing to paint these eggs in the Ukrainian style.

“It is a happy coincidence. You know, I had been thinking about doing this event with the people in this church. I’ve done it with other churches I’ve served, but when things became so dire in Ukraine, it just struck me that this could be a really nice event and enable us to also then do some fundraising for the people in Ukraine,” said Sally Wicks, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart

If you’d like to donate to the First Presbyterian Church’s Ukrainian relief fund, you can send them a check with Ukraine in the memo line.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.