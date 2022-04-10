Dance, dance for a cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Saint Mary’s College held its annual dance marathon that supports Riley children’s Hospital.

Saint Mary’s College students spend all year raising awareness and funds, but it all culminates today at the dance marathon.

Since their first dance marathon in 2006, Saint Mary’s has raised over 1.6 million dollars for the programs, the families, and especially the kids at Riley’s Children’s Hospital.

This year, they broke their previous records for fundraising and registration, with about 350 participants and $210,059.28 raised for Riley Children’s Hospital.

“We allocate it to them so that they can use it for anything from child life to research to room remodels, anything like that, and it’s just been a huge part of our history. This is our 16th annual dance marathon, so we started in 2006. Last year we raised... $207,000 is what we raised last year. We’re really hoping to beat that this year,” said Kathleen Soller, Vice President of Finance for Saint Mary’s Dance Marathon.

They dance 12 hours straight to honor the long and demanding shifts that health care providers endure ensuring the best possible care for the children at Riley’s.

“We’re actually a part of the Dance Marathon organization, which is nationwide, so it’s part of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Even though it’s called a dance marathon, there are many different activities to participate in during the 12-hour event.

Soller continued, “In Addition to teaching our main morale dance, we have all kinds of games, bouncy houses, we have a volleyball tournament, a dodgeball tournament, we have Riley families that come and share their stories, we’ll have different competitions throughout the day, we have a whole table where you can buy merchandise and overall it’s just a really fun day with tons of things to do, tons of activities,”

Children’s miracle network hospitals have 170 member hospitals across the nation, and those hospitals help more than 32 million children every year. It truly is all for the kids!

Click here to donate to Riley Children’s Hospital.

