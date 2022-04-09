Studebaker National Museum celebrates 60 years of the Avanti with new exhibit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now through October, The Studebaker National Museum is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avanti with a brand new exhibit.

Named America’s Most Advanced Automobile, The Avanti is turning 60, and Studebaker National Museum is sharing the car’s remarkable history.

By industry standards, the Avanti was a vehicle that should have been impossible to produce.

“The Avanti is one of the most improbable stories in automotive history. It went from drawing board to production in just over 14 months, and by industry standards, that’s absolutely impossible. Like Ford’s Mustang was a little over three years for that same cycle, and Ford engineers were just crazy that this was too little time to get this done. Studebaker did it in less than half that and had a very remarkable automobile in the process,” says Andrew Beckman, Archivist at Studebaker National Museum.

