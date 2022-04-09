South Bend Cubs drop season opener to Quad Cities in extra innings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long offseason, minor league baseball is finally back at Four Winds Field!

The South Bend Cubs welcomed the Quad Cities River Bandits, who are the defending Midwest League champions, on Friday night for the first game of a three-game weekend series.

The Cubs trailed by one entering the bottom of the ninth inning and were able to bring home the tying run to force the game into extra innings thanks to an Ed Howard sacrifice fly.

But the River Bandits retook the lead in the top of the 10th and the Cubs were unable to push across a run in the bottom half of the frame.

FINAL SCORE: Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3

South Bend had eight hits, with the most notable being a two-run homer by Fabian Pertuz. Meanwhile, four Cubs pitchers threw a combined 11 strikeouts.

Game 2 against Quad Cities at Four Winds Field is set for Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

