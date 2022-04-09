Rebuilding Together comes to South Bend’s west side neighborhoods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rebuilding Together is a non-profit community-based partnership of volunteers from local government, businesses, and other non-profits.

These volunteers come together on two Saturday’s in April, to rehabilitate homes of low-income, disabled, or elderly homeowners.

Volunteers who have been participating in the program for years, say they love helping the community.

“That’s what really, really hits home because they come out, they talk to us. It means a lot to them. It’s great to see their faces when they come out and it just means so much to them,” says Kevin Needham, a Business Representative for Smart Local 20.

This year, homes selected for the program are located in South Bend’s west side neighborhoods, and repairs done by Rebuilding Together are at no cost to the homeowner.

