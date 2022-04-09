Advertisement

Rebuilding Together comes to South Bend’s west side neighborhoods

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rebuilding Together is a non-profit community-based partnership of volunteers from local government, businesses, and other non-profits.

These volunteers come together on two Saturday’s in April, to rehabilitate homes of low-income, disabled, or elderly homeowners.

Volunteers who have been participating in the program for years, say they love helping the community.

“That’s what really, really hits home because they come out, they talk to us. It means a lot to them. It’s great to see their faces when they come out and it just means so much to them,” says Kevin Needham, a Business Representative for Smart Local 20.

This year, homes selected for the program are located in South Bend’s west side neighborhoods, and repairs done by Rebuilding Together are at no cost to the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Benton Harbor.
UPDATE: Two officers hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident
Police are asking Berrien County Prosecutors to charge six teens with several crimes they say...
6 teens identified as suspects in St. Joseph Twp. home invasion and robbery
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

Latest News

The event happened at Southeast Park.
Community Easter egg hunt held in South Bend
Avanti Studebaker
Studebaker National Museum celebrates 60 years of the Avanti with new exhibit
New Avanti exhibit on display
New Avanti exhibit on display
SB Easter Egg hunt
SB Easter Egg hunt