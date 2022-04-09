Advertisement

Emmons Elementary School wins makeover

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2022
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emmons Elementary School is getting a makeover.

Every year, the Indiana State Teachers Association rewards one public school with a makeover. And this year, Emmons Elementary was selected!

“Our students, I don’t think they really understand what’s going on today. So when they walk in on Monday and see the fun mural, the painted doors, the hallways painted, I am really excited to see the looks on their faces because I think they’re just going to be in awe of what’s happened over the break,” said Asst. Principal Deb Lewinski.

Some of the renovations at the school include a mural inside the gym, a sitting area for 5th and 6th graders, along with benches and flower pots in front of the building.

