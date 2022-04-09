Community Easter egg hunt held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Easter fun kicked off early at Southeast Park in South Bend.

On Saturday afternoon, kids and their parents participated in games, crafts, and of course, an Easter egg hunt.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to give back to the community and provide activities for a neighborhood that isn’t used enough.

“We decided that we really wanted to give something back to this neighborhood and back to this community -something especially for this neighborhood, this is a great little park here, and we don’t see many event held here, and we wanted to make sure to hold something special for this neighborhood,” remarked organizer Dan Boxell.

The event was free for families to attend.

