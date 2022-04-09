Advertisement

Community Easter egg hunt held in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Easter fun kicked off early at Southeast Park in South Bend.

On Saturday afternoon, kids and their parents participated in games, crafts, and of course, an Easter egg hunt.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to give back to the community and provide activities for a neighborhood that isn’t used enough.

“We decided that we really wanted to give something back to this neighborhood and back to this community -something especially for this neighborhood, this is a great little park here, and we don’t see many event held here, and we wanted to make sure to hold something special for this neighborhood,” remarked organizer Dan Boxell.

The event was free for families to attend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Benton Harbor.
UPDATE: Two officers hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident
Police are asking Berrien County Prosecutors to charge six teens with several crimes they say...
6 teens identified as suspects in St. Joseph Twp. home invasion and robbery
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

Latest News

Rebuilding Together South Bend
Rebuilding Together comes to South Bend’s west side neighborhoods
Avanti Studebaker
Studebaker National Museum celebrates 60 years of the Avanti with new exhibit
New Avanti exhibit on display
New Avanti exhibit on display
SB Easter Egg hunt
SB Easter Egg hunt