10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home

A 10-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a burning home. (Source: WHBQ)
By Tom Dees
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WHBQ) - A 10-year-old Mississippi boy is being called a hero for helping save his family from a house fire.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, Bailey Doyle remained calm, cool, and collected and did exactly what he should have done.

“It’s something that you love seeing. That’s the reason we go into the communities and do what we do in the schools. We teach these things and love to see them implemented in situations like this,” said Casey Henderson, with the Lafayette County Fire Department.

As soon as he saw smoke, Bailey said he knew what to do and alerted his grandparents, who were visiting, to get out.

“I just thought as soon as I saw the smoke. OK, get my parents and go,” Bailey said. “I guess it was the firefighters coming to my school. They were the ones who taught me to wake up my parents and all that.”

His grandfather, Joe, said Bailey went off before the smoke detectors, buying them extra time.

“We are just happy that Bailey had the sense not to wait around to get the family up. He went right into action,” grandpa Joe said.

Bailey said many people have been making a big deal out of what he did, but he’s just thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

“A lot of people have been saying I am the hero. I am just glad everyone was able to get out of the house,” Bailey said.

