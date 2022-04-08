Saint Mary’s hosts first ‘Raise Your Voice: A Sexual Violence Symposium’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Raise Your Voice: A Sexual Violence Symposium,’ is a week of events featuring guest speakers and powerful art installations- to advocate and raise awareness for sexual violence.

“Based on statistics alone, there is a survivor in every room. We all know a survivor,” says Liz Baumann, the Office of Student Involvement and Advocacy Director.

Being the only all women’s college in Indiana, Saint Mary’s College has made a commitment to lead in raising awareness and erasing the stigma surrounding sexual violence. Which has led them to host the ‘Raise Your Voice: A Sexual Violence Symposium.’

“And so I think this whole point of the Symposium, and of my research personally, is a chance to provide a light to those people to let them know that no one is alone in this. Regardless of whether or not you’ve been personally affected, you still do care,” says Grace Maher, a 2019 Saint Mary’s College Alumna.

According to statistics shared by Saint Mary’s College, nearly one in five women in the United States have reported experiencing rape or attempted rape, and one in seventy-one men have reported experiencing rape or attempted rape.

Saint Mary’s College says it is important to understand that sexual assault can be many different things.

“It includes verbal harassment, unwanted messages on social media or via text message, unwanted touching of any kind,” says Baumann.

“And so in order to give people the opportunity to Raise their Voice as the Symposium is named, you’re not only creating a stronger sense of community, you’re also showing those who are maybe afraid to speak out, that there is a place for them,” says Maher.

On April 8th, 1997 Alumna Janet Kelley was invited to read from her novel Taint, based on sexual violence, and 2019 Alumna Grace Maher, shared her research and findings on the subject.

“I love the combination of events they scheduled. Both art and looking at research, and looking at books. It seems like a very vibrant way or raising awareness. Very multi-faceted,” says Author Janet Kelley.

Upcoming events are free and open to the public, and include:

-The ‘What Were You Wearing?’ art exhibit, running from April 11th to April 18th, sharing stories of survivors from Saint Mary’s Campus Community.

-A Virtual Event and Presentation from Keynote Speaker, Chanel Miller.

-The Annual Tri-Campus ‘Take Back the Night’ Walk.

“Survivors come in all shapes and sizes and we need to acknowledge that. They’re walking among us, they’re our family members, our friends, our coworkers. And so, it’s so important not only how we talk to the survivors that we know, but how we talk about sexual violence in our daily lives so that it does positively impact the survivors around us,” Baumann says.

