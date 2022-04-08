Pokagon police officer charged with misdemeanor in drunk driving incident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, charges were filed for Pokagon officer, James Taylor, who was accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The charge, a class A misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, was filed nine days after St. Joseph County Police say Taylor crashed his vehicle into a utility pole while suspected of driving drunk.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed the charge.

Taylor will be detained until his bail hearing in open court.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Charging documents are listed below:

Page 1 (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Page 2 (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Page 3 (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.