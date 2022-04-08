Advertisement

Pokagon police officer charged with misdemeanor in drunk driving incident

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, charges were filed for Pokagon officer, James Taylor, who was accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The charge, a class A misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, was filed nine days after St. Joseph County Police say Taylor crashed his vehicle into a utility pole while suspected of driving drunk.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed the charge.

Taylor will be detained until his bail hearing in open court.

Charging documents are listed below:

Page 1
Page 1(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
Page 2
Page 2(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
Page 3
Page 3(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

