Penn baseball falls to Carroll (Fort Wayne), 10-1

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen baseball team hosted the Carroll (Fort Wayne) Chargers on Thursday afternoon.

It was Penn’s second game of the season. The team beat Northridge last week.

Carroll jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Chargers had three runs on the board before the Kingsmen could produce one run.

The Chargers rode that momentum to take down Penn by a final score of 10-1.

