John Glenn baseball team focused on winning sectional title this season

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Mother nature hasn’t exactly cooperated, but its high school baseball season here in Michiana.

Despite the slow start, one local team has started off hot.

So far this season, the John Glenn Falcons have only played one game because of the weather. But in that one game, the Falcons scored 30 runs.

The strength of this year’s team seems pretty clear, but how they’ll score those runs becomes the question.

“I think this year we’re going to be a little bit more power,” says head coach John Nadolny. “We can small ball it. We’ve got some guys who can put the ball down on the ground, but we’re going to look for some big innings this year with what we have in the middle of our lineup. We’ll pick and choose when we have to go small ball, but we’re looking for some big innings.”

Last season, John Glenn was eliminated in the sectional final by Hanover Central—an older team who finished as state runner-up in Class 3A.

This season, the Falcons are older themselves. The team is returning six of its nine hitters, including All-State first baseman Brycen Hannah.

The Falcons touched on their goals for the upcoming season during Thursday’s practice—but one goal in particular was universal.

“Sectionals. That’s the biggest goal for us,” says pitcher Colin Stephens. “We got pretty close to it last year but fell short. We just want to nail those conference games and get to sectionals and win.”

Hannah and Nadolny shared the same views.

“Sectionals, at least getting out of sectionals has been one of my goals, and I haven’t succeeded in basketball or baseball yet,” Hannah says. “We’d really like to get out of sectionals, see where we go from there and take it one game at a time.”

“We want to win a sectional, and then whatever happens after that, gets us going momentum wise into the state tournament,” Nadolny says.

If mother nature cooperates, the Falcons will play in a doubleheader on Saturday at Rochester.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.