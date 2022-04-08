Advertisement

Jeff Jeffers to be inducted into Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend will be a special one for us at WNDU, as our former sports director Jeff Jeffers will be inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

During his four decades as sports director, Jeff was known as “the dean of local sports.” But those who had the privilege of working with him knew his knowledge went beyond sports.

“For me, I had someone to study under that knew everything, you know what I mean?” says Angelo Di Carlo, sports director at Redeemer Radio. “And Jeff was one of the smartest people I’ve ever known in my life. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge. It wasn’t just sports. He knew about politics. He knew about news. He knew about everything, and it was really unbelievable in that sense of his knowledge base.”

Jeff graced the airwaves of WNDU for over 40 years before passing away in 2017 at the age of 64. While Jeff covered all aspects of sports in the region, he was synonymous with his coverage of Notre Dame football.

“And I can always remember hearing that, ‘it’s a sun splashed Saturday in South Bend. Welcome to News Center 16′s Countdown to Kickoff. I’m Jeff Jeffers,’ Di Carlo says. “I kind of get chills just reciting it right now because he was so good at it, and then the litany of guests he would have. So it’s a no brainer that he deserves to be in the Indiana Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Sunday in Indianapolis.

