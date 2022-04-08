Inmate death at Berrien County Jail under investigation

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are looking into the death of an inmate at the Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph.

Berrien County authorities say 35-year-old Nicholas Jaeger of Benton Harbor was found unresponsive in the receiving area Thursday morning.

Jail officers and medical staff tried to help him by performing CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

According to our sister station WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, online records show Jaeger had been booked into the jail Wednesday on several charges including retail fraud, drug charges, and warrants for failing to appear in court.

