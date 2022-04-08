HFF: The connection between COVID-19 and sleep disorders

(WNDU) - A recent Cleveland Clinic study found that people with certain sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, had more severe outcomes with COVID-19.

That includes a 31 percent higher rate of hospitalization and death.

Dr. Reena Mehra of the Clinic says, that while sleep disorders could lead to worse outcomes, having sleep issues doesn’t make a person more likely to catch COVID-19.

Her team also found that it didn’t make a difference if people were using a C-PAP machine prior to getting sick.

“We also don’t know if treating the sleep apnea, which theoretically should address the hypoxia, we don’t know the degree to which it was addressing the hypoxia. So if there was some residual hypoxia there or oxygen lowering, then that may be contributing to poorer COVID-19 outcomes,” Dr. Mehra said.

Dr. Mehra says she plans to continue her research, looking further into the connection between certain sleep disorders and COVID-19.

She’s also working to understand how people’s sleep is impacted once they recover from the virus.

