First Alert Forecast: Chilly Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: The South Bend Cubs open the season today! It is going to be a very chilly and cloudy Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 40s. Some scattered rain and snow showers will move across the area throughout the day. Most of the area will see a few rays of sunshine make it through the clouds by the late afternoon. High of 43 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Opening Day is here! The South Bend Cubs take the field at 7pm this evening! It will be chilly! Make sure to bundle up if you are heading to Four Winds Field. Temperatures at first pitch will be in the upper 30s and falling into the middle 30s by the ninth inning. Some flakes will be likely after those fireworks come to an end. Some scattered lake effect snow showers will linger into tomorrow morning. Low of 32 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying colder with some lake effect snow showers through the morning. No accumulation is expected but a dusting in some spots is possible. Snow showers and flurries end by the middle of the day and clouds begin to clear heading into the afternoon. It remains very chilly with highs in the upper 30s. High of 39 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and turning mild! Some sunshine and a shift in the winds will help those temperatures begin to trend upward! Highs during the afternoon will get back into the middle 50s. More warmth moves in by early next week. High of 57 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The warmth will continue into next week. Highs will reach into the middle 60s to lower 70s from Monday through Thursday. This does come along with chances for scattered showers and some thunderstorms. The best chance for some thunderstorms right now looks to be the second half of Monday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will come back down below average, into the 50s by Easter Weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, April 7th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 46

Wednesday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.01″

