Cycle-Re-Cycle stolen trailer found in Hamilton, MI

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The missing trailer stolen from Cycle-Re-Cycle, based out of Benton Harbor, has been returned.

The bike shop was closed during the omicron variant late last year, but board members noticed their 10-foot-long cargo trailer was missing when they returned in early January.

They received a call late last week and drove about an hour North on April Fool’s Day, no joke, to recover the trailer.

This trailer allows them to take bikes to events, work with local organizations, or just let children ride them on a warm summer day and also features a workstation for repairs.

“The community response to the bike theft was outstanding. You know, it was publicized in a couple local media outlets; we had people that wanted to make us whole for the loss of the trailer. They asked how can we support your other programs, and it went through to the Berrien Community Foundation, a local Lions Club helped us out because of that, and then we had some private individuals as well, so the community response was pretty outstanding,” said Tom Hurst, a volunteer at Cycle-Re-Cycle. “You know, you don’t always know how much you are appreciated sometimes until there’s something bad that happens, and then people come out and try to help you through it, which they did.”

The trailer was reported to have been sold without a title to a buyer outside of Hamilton, MI. Hurst believes that whoever stole it tried to conceal the logo with white paint but ultimately failed, as this logo is what tipped the buyer off and led him to contact the bike shop.

Cycle-Re-Cycle rehabs used bikes, recycles pieces from old bikes, and teaches the community how to fix their bikes.

Cycle-Re-Cycle helps the community by refurbishing bikes, teaching how to fix them, holding community events, and letting kids “L’Earn-a-Bike” by volunteering time for a new bike.

The trailer’s value and contents were estimated to be around $9,000. Hurst said that only a couple of bikes were missing.

This case is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, you can contact the Benton Charter Township Police Department.

