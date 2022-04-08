Advertisement

‘Catching Up with Christine’ launching on Facebook Live

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know news comes in all different forms. And that’s why we want to help you get your news and weather on the go!

Join Christine Karsten at 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on WNDU’S Facebook page as she highlights stories of the day and introduces you to community leaders, groups, and organizations in Michiana.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick will also have your First Alert Weather forecast and go deeper into all our impactful weather events.

Catching Up with Christine on Facebook Live launches this upcoming Monday at 8 a.m.

