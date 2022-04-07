Advertisement

Unlicensed massage therapist charged with sexually battering client, police say

Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida is facing four counts of sexual battery after he victimized a massage client, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Jose Garcia, 68, claimed to be a massage therapist and has been providing massage services for at least 12 years out of his home in Ruskin, about 27 miles south of Tampa. However, detectives found no evidence that Garcia is a licensed massage therapist. Garcia claimed he received his training in Mexico.

According to the HCSO, a woman suffering from back pain contacted Garcia on March 29 about receiving a massage. The woman booked an appointment with him and drove to his home for the service. Officials said Garcia then sexually battered the victim during the massage.

The HCSO said Garcia admitted to the crimes. He is facing four counts of sexual battery, but more charges could be forthcoming.

Most of Garcia’s clients only speak Spanish, but the HCSO said they have “talented, caring, and bilingual deputies” who are ready to help more potential victims if they come forward.

“This is a man who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our fear now is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes.”

Detectives are asking anyone who feels they are a victim of Garcia to contact the HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Benton Harbor.
UPDATE: Two officers hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident
Police are asking Berrien County Prosecutors to charge six teens with several crimes they say...
6 teens identified as suspects in St. Joseph Twp. home invasion and robbery
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
South Bend man assaults police officers with screwdrivers

Latest News

A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.