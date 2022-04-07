Advertisement

Spring is blooming at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring is blooming at a special place in Michiana.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.

Guests can explore acres of blooming flowers, all while enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

The theme this year at Wellfield is ‘Connections.’

“Feeling in touch with the seasonal cycles I think is pretty important and to be able to see the changes and realize, you know, there are a lot of positives out here,” said Eric Garton, executive director. “That’s one of our pieces of our theme this year, just making sure you’re connected to nature.”

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 3.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

