UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
UPDATE: South Bend Police say 59-year-old Deborah Kreps has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help locating a missing woman.

Deborah Kreps, 59, was reported missing on April 5. She was last seen on March 23 walking in the 300 block of N. Main Street in South Bend.

Kreps is 5′2″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Kreps, you’re asked to contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

Deborah Kreps
Deborah Kreps(South Bend Police Department)

