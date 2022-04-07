Ribbon cutting ceremony at new William L. Foker Park

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

People gathered in Argos Wednesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations made to William L. Foker Park.

The town started working on the project in 2018.

“This is really exciting. Welcome to ‘A Town Within A Park.’ This is one of the missing pieces to make that vision complete for the Town of Argos...You’ll see a wonderful pond. Large pond that does have fish in it and a walking trail that surrounds that pond that is about one mile, about a one-mile loop. There are also several lookout stations that overlook the water,” said President of the Argos Community Development Corporation Jon VanDerWeele.

There is also a gazebo, new restrooms, a floating pier to watch the sun set over the water and a playground!

“So the playground is new... We have a wonderful pavilion which individuals can rent for family reunions or picnics,” said VanDerWeele.

Argos is committed to improving peoples’ quality of life and this piece of property fit into the town’s long-term vision.

“William L. Foker Park is our second park in our park system. We take a 35-acre parcel and we’ve taken and created a gathering space for our residents,” said Mark VanDerWeele.

The park has recently been renamed after historical resident William Lake Foker.

Foker was a stone mason and bricklayer who, in the 1900s, designed stone houses in Argos.

They paid tribute to him by adding stonework at the park entrance.

These renovations were made possible through grant funding.

