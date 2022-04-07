Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened in the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

In total, three people have been treated at the hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. If you have any information, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9388.

