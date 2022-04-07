Advertisement

Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital

(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened in the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

In total, three people have been treated at the hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. If you have any information, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9388.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Travis Logan, Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, 2020 deadly crash
47-year-old Brian Young is accused of Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct...
Pulaski County Council member arrested, facing multiple charges
Renowned comedian Bert Kreischer will be making a stop in South Bend this summer!
Bert Kreischer, comedy tour coming to Four Winds Field
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with Flakes Mixing in by Friday
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick held a joint press...
Notre Dame football officially announces 2023 game vs. Tennessee State
Ribbon cutting ceremony at new William L. Foker Park
Ribbon cutting ceremony at new William L. Foker Park
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast