Advertisement

Pitching expected to be biggest strength for South Bend Cubs in 2022

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baseball season is right around the corner, as the South Bend Cubs are set to play their first game of the season on Friday.

This year’s team has a new manager at the helm in Lance Rymel and a lethal pitching staff that has some of the organization’s top-ranked prospects in the starting rotation and bullpen.

The team talked about this strength ahead of opening day.

“Pitching is going to be really good,” Rymel says. “If you take a look at our staff, I’m super happy with it. I wasn’t complaining at all in the roster meetings. I was like, ‘yep, come on to South Bend.’ So, pitching I think will be one of our very strong suits this year. We’re happy to have them. They probably won’t stay here the whole year, which is the goal anyways. But we’re happy to have them to start at South Bend.”

“I think the shortest answer for that is we’re an electric factory,” says pitcher Chris Clarke. “We got a lot of guys that can throw it 100, and we got a lot of guys that can throw it sideways. I feel like we got a lot of guys that want to win, and that’s the most important thing.”

Clarke has been named the starter for Friday night’s game against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident
Police investigating shooting that sent three young people to hospital
Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Benton Harbor.
Two officers hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Jeff Jeffers to be inducted into Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame this weekend
The Chargers had three runs on the board before the Kingsmen could produce one run.
Penn baseball falls to Carroll (Fort Wayne), 10-1
Harry Hiestand returns to lead a promising unit that started slow last season but found its...
ND Spring Football: Familiar face returns to lead offensive line
The Falcons touched on their goals for the upcoming season during Thursday’s practice—but one...
John Glenn baseball team focused on winning sectional title this season
Notre Dame Football
Irish football adds veteran defensive lineman from Harvard in transfer portal