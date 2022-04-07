Notre Dame football officially announces 2023 game vs. Tennessee State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Until this week, there were only three college football programs that had never scheduled a game against an FCS opponent.

Now, that number has been cut to two.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick held a joint press conference on Wednesday to announce the 2023 week two meeting between the Irish and the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium.

Tennessee State Athletic Director Mikkie Allen and Head Coach Eddie George were also in town to talk about the matchup, which marks the first time Notre Dame will play an HBCU in program history.

The game is set for Sept. 2, 2023, one week after the Irish open the season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

