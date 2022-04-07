Advertisement

Next step on the road to the new and improved Tolson Center for Community Excellence

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tolson Center for Community Excellence is getting a brand new building.

A ceremony today, April 7th, at the Tolson Center brought community leaders, the Tolson Center for Community Excellence Board, and the public together, for an announcement of a transfer in management, and plans for a brand new building.

The City of Elkhart approved of the independent future for the Tolson Center for Community Excellence back in August of 2021, and now, the Tolson Center’s non-profit organization plans to operate the community center independently.

With the transfer in management, also came the announcement of a brand new building, which the Tolson Center for Community Excellence’s Executive Director, Breanna Allen, says will have something for everybody.

“And there will be two full size gyms on the inside of the new Tolson Facility, there’s gonna be a dance room, art space, multimedia all throughout, there will be basketball courts on the outside, soccer field, playground, just something for everybody,” says Allen.

The next step on the road to the new and improved Tolson Center is the Groundbreaking Celebration, which will take place May 24th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

For more information on the Tolson Center for Community Excellence, click here.

