Irish football adds veteran defensive lineman from Harvard in transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has added some depth and experience to its defensive line this upcoming season.

Grad student Chris Smith announced his transfer from Harvard to Notre Dame, switching his previous commitment to Minnesota.

The interior lineman was named First Team All-Ivy in 2021. He is not expected to start for the Irish, but he should provide some welcome depth for defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator Al Washington.

