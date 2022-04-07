Advertisement

Four Winds Field to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health Systems and Saint Joseph Health Systems are teaming up with the South Bend Cubs to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Four Winds Field prior to the Cubs’ home game on Sunday, April 10.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The game is currently set to start at 2:05 p.m.

Everyone who receives the vaccine will receive a free ticket to the game or a voucher that can be exchanged for any other game in April.

Health officials will be on hand to administer the vaccine, as well as first and second booster shots. Anyone interested can pre-register for the vaccine by visiting www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/

You’re encouraged to register prior to the event, but walk-ups are welcome.

If you sign up for the vaccine, you must report to the check in table located outside of Gate A on the 3rd Base side of the stadium.

