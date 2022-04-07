Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain showers on Friday with a few snowflakes

Lake effect snow will be in the forecast late Friday night and into Saturday morning
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A dominate upper-level low pressure system continues to anchor itself across the Midwest.  The cloudy, rainy and cold conditions will be in the forecast on Friday and Saturday.  At times, a few snowflakes will mix in with the rain on Friday and then transition to lake effect snow late Friday night.  Highs on Friday will range between 40 and 45 degrees in the afternoon with a west wind at 4 to 8 mph.  Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.  Saturday will be the coldest day of the week and with winds strengthening, wind chill values will be in the 30s most of the day.  Conditions improve dramatically on Sunday with low rain chances, more sun and highs in the upper 50s.  A stretch of days in the 60s begins on Monday.

FRIDAY: Some flakes mix with some rain showers during the morning. Most of the day some light showers are possible, and temperatures remain much cooler than average. Again, in the evening more flakes mix in. Very gloomy and chilly end to the week. High of 43 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some light flakes are possible during the early hours of Saturday. Temperatures will be colder, highs staying in the upper 30s throughout the day. A mixture of clouds and sun through much of the day. High of 38 degrees. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning warmer into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures back in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. More warmth will move in to begin next week. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through the middle of the week. More chances for rain through the middle of the week. Some thunderstorms could also be possible through Wednesday as a bigger storm system moves into the upper Midwest. Heading into Easter weekend it gets cooler, highs back into the 50s with more rain possible.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 6th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 57

Wednesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.53″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Police investigating shooting that sent three young people to hospital
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs
WNDU-Dog Walking Forecast-Sophie Sue
WNDU-Dog Walking Forecast-Sophie Sue
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with Flakes Mixing in by Friday