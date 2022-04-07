First Alert Forecast: Rain showers on Friday with a few snowflakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A dominate upper-level low pressure system continues to anchor itself across the Midwest. The cloudy, rainy and cold conditions will be in the forecast on Friday and Saturday. At times, a few snowflakes will mix in with the rain on Friday and then transition to lake effect snow late Friday night. Highs on Friday will range between 40 and 45 degrees in the afternoon with a west wind at 4 to 8 mph. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. Saturday will be the coldest day of the week and with winds strengthening, wind chill values will be in the 30s most of the day. Conditions improve dramatically on Sunday with low rain chances, more sun and highs in the upper 50s. A stretch of days in the 60s begins on Monday.

FRIDAY: Some flakes mix with some rain showers during the morning. Most of the day some light showers are possible, and temperatures remain much cooler than average. Again, in the evening more flakes mix in. Very gloomy and chilly end to the week. High of 43 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some light flakes are possible during the early hours of Saturday. Temperatures will be colder, highs staying in the upper 30s throughout the day. A mixture of clouds and sun through much of the day. High of 38 degrees. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning warmer into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures back in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. More warmth will move in to begin next week. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through the middle of the week. More chances for rain through the middle of the week. Some thunderstorms could also be possible through Wednesday as a bigger storm system moves into the upper Midwest. Heading into Easter weekend it gets cooler, highs back into the 50s with more rain possible.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 6th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 57

Wednesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.53″

