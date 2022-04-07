Creative Services Producer

Job Category: Creative Services

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community. WNDU is the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV, Circle TV, and The Grio affiliate. WNDU serves more than 279,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

Cut through the clutter and rise above the competition by joining the WNDU-TV Creative Services team. If you have an appreciation for news and a passion for creating content that pops, then this job is for you! This is a great opportunity for a talented promotion or news professional looking to make a move. Duties will include creating daily social media marketing, enterprise topical promotion, proof of performance, and assisting with station image campaigns. Candidate must have broadcast promotion, newsroom, or creative services writing experience and experience with non-linear editing systems. Electronic field production and Adobe Cloud applications experience preferred.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Creating and placing daily social media marketing materials

Producing enterprise topical and proof of performance promotions

Assisting with the creation of station image campaigns.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Video production experience

Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premiere, After Effects and/or Edius experience is a must)

Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator is preferred (ability to produce digital and print graphics)

Experience shooting on a DSLR and/or professional grade video camera

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story

Experience with engaging social media audiences

FAA Drone Certification a plus

College degree in Communications, Broadcasting, Marketing or another related field preferred

Must possess a valid Driver’s License with a good driving record

Voiceover experience is a plus

