Wednesday’s Child: Recipe for Ariel’s success

(WNDU) - If you are considering adding to your family, you might want to consider adoption through foster care. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 12-year-old Ariel. She’s a Michigan foster youth who needs a new family to adopt her. Ariel is looking forward to meeting a new family, although it may take her a bit of time to warm up.

“Sometimes I get shy because I am a little bit shy, but I’m not that shy,” Ariel explained.

Like a lot of middle school kids, Ariel likes to play and watch tv. She likes school and has her favorite subject.

“I like to learn about math because math is fun to learn,” Ariel said.

Ariel has big dreams to own and operate a breakfast-themed food truck someday. Her specialty will be sweet treats.

“I bake cookies, chocolate chip cookies,” Ariel said. “Sometimes I bake cookies from scratch. It makes me feels good and comfortable.”

Ariel would like to remain in contact with her biological brother and sisters.

Click here for more information about Ariel from the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.