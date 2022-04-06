St. Joe County seeks feedback on tornado siren test

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County officials want you to keep your ears open this Thursday.

This is only a test, however, the real tornado siren test is the first Thursday of the month when the county’s emergency management agency tests the sirens at 11:30 a.m.

What makes this Thursday’s test a bit different is the county wants to hear from you. Officials want to know if your neighborhood siren works or doesn’t.

This is due to reports of some sirens not working.

St. Joe County Emergency Management explains why it’s important they hear from you.

“Maybe that other person is thinking the same thing. Maybe somebody else is thinking, ‘Well, my neighbor will call,’ and then nobody ends up calling. So just the more information that we can have, the better. If you hear it, call us. If you don’t hear it, call us. Um, we’ll do some investigation into that and make sure everything’s functioning properly,” said Kalee Foreman, the Deputy Director of SJC Emergency Management.

After the 11:30 test this Thursday morning you can text or call SJC Emergency Management at 574-210-1702.

