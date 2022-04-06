Advertisement

St. Joe County seeks feedback on tornado siren test

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County officials want you to keep your ears open this Thursday.

This is only a test, however, the real tornado siren test is the first Thursday of the month when the county’s emergency management agency tests the sirens at 11:30 a.m.

What makes this Thursday’s test a bit different is the county wants to hear from you. Officials want to know if your neighborhood siren works or doesn’t.

This is due to reports of some sirens not working.

St. Joe County Emergency Management explains why it’s important they hear from you.

“Maybe that other person is thinking the same thing. Maybe somebody else is thinking, ‘Well, my neighbor will call,’ and then nobody ends up calling. So just the more information that we can have, the better. If you hear it, call us. If you don’t hear it, call us. Um, we’ll do some investigation into that and make sure everything’s functioning properly,” said Kalee Foreman, the Deputy Director of SJC Emergency Management.

After the 11:30 test this Thursday morning you can text or call SJC Emergency Management at 574-210-1702.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital
Travis Logan, Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, 2020 deadly crash

Latest News

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is announcing its “Indiana Trust Pops Series” this summer at...
Four Winds Field to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday
16 Morning News Now stopped by Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.
Spring is blooming at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with Flakes Mixing in by Friday
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick held a joint press...
Notre Dame football officially announces 2023 game vs. Tennessee State