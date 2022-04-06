Advertisement

South Bend Cubs prepare for new minor league rules

There are a couple of rule changes for Minor League Baseball—and fans should know about them...
There are a couple of rule changes for Minor League Baseball—and fans should know about them before heading out to Four Winds Field.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for another season that is set to begin on Friday night.

But the season will bring some big changes.

There are a couple of rule changes this time around for Minor League Baseball—and fans should know about them before heading out to Four Winds Field.

First off, things on the field will look slightly different as the size of the bases will increase by three inches (18 inches instead of 15 inches). It’s a move that could create more exciting opportunities for stolen bases.

Another new addition for the upcoming season is a pitch clock—giving pitchers a 17-second time limit to deliver the ball to home plate in an effort to cut down on total game time.

All in all, the hope is to make the game more enjoyable for the fans. And the team doesn’t seem to mind the tweaks either.

“I mean, I think it’s more for the guys that are super slow,” says pitcher Chris Clarke. “I’m not that slow. But we kind of need a pitch clock in baseball. So, I think it’s going to help out. Not only just for the players, but also the fans are going to enjoy it a little bit more.”

“They were putting the new bases out today,” says shortstop Ed Howard. “It’ll be a little different. But honestly, I think if you have bigger bases, it’ll make it a little closer. So, I think about stealing bases and things like that. It’ll be a little different but, just go out there and play.”

“It’ll probably take a couple of games to get ironed out because we had the same rules in the fall league when I managed, and it took about a couple games to iron out,” says manager Lance Rymel. “But that’s the great thing—I have that experience. I know what to do. I know what to look for, and I can tell these guys, so it won’t take that long.”

The South Bend Cubs will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at Four Winds Field on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital
Travis Logan, Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, 2020 deadly crash

Latest News

Notre Dame Football
Irish football adds veteran defensive lineman from Harvard in transfer portal
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick held a joint press...
Notre Dame football officially announces 2023 game vs. Tennessee State
Pitching expected to be biggest strength for South Bend Cubs in 2022
The South Bend Cubs and the Quad Cities River Bandits stand for the National Anthem ahead of...
South Bend Cubs gearing up for opening day on Friday