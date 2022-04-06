South Bend Cubs gearing up for opening day on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baseball season is right around the corner, as the South Bend Cubs prepare to play their first game of the season this Friday against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Armed with a talented roster and a new manager in Lance Rymel, the Cubs are on the hunt for their first Midwest League championship since 2019.

After plenty of buildup, the team says it’s just ready to get out there and play.

“I was here last year, and I definitely knew South Bend was a special place because all the people that are around here actually care about baseball,” says pitcher Chris Clarke. “I’m from Los Angeles, where if they’re not winning in the fifth inning, fans might be gone. So, it’s good to be out here and know that at the end of the game we can sign some signatures.

“And I feel like, more than anything the kids are really great out here—screaming ‘can I have a ball?’ in the bullpen for about nine innings straight,” he added. “And we always turn around and go, ‘where are your parents?’ But I think it’s going to be a great experience for everybody that comes to the park.”

“I’m excited, I’m ready to get going,” says shortstop Ed Howard. “You know, this whole offseason, you train for the season. You know what I mean? And now we’re a week away—not even a week, a few days away. And it’s just exciting, I’m ready to get out there and get going, and get in a rhythm of playing every single day.”

First pitch on opening day at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.