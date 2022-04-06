South Bend Cubs enter first season under new manager Lance Rymel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are just a few days away from opening day of the 2022 season.

It will be the 34th year of minor league baseball in South Bend, but it will be the first under new manager Lance Rymel.

Rymel was a journeyman throughout Minor League Baseball as a player, but never got his chance in “The Show.” He spent most of his professional baseball career in the Cubs organization—first as a catcher, and now as a manager.

Rymel is getting his first chance to manage at a full-season affiliate of a major league team, and he’s doing it right here in South Bend.

“Yeah, I mean it was time,” Rymel says. “It was time for me to get out to full affiliate baseball. I’ve done Dominican summer league for two years. I’ve done the short season in Eugene. I ran the complex in Arizona last year, so it was time for me to get out to affiliate baseball, and I’m glad to be here in South Bend.”

“Ah, Lance is the guy, man. I love Lance,” says shortstop Ed Howard. “He’s cool, laid back, has fun. But he knows exactly what he’s talking about. A lot of knowledge, so it’s going to be a good year with him.”

The South Bend Cubs will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at Four Winds Field on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

