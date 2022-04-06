Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon happening this weekend

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College students are getting their groove on this weekend for a great cause.

The annual dance marathon raises money for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

This year, organizers are hoping to break the “school record” set last year, $207,000.

Many students find being a part of Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon gratifying.

“It’s truly like the best bonding experience ever. It’s just you and all of these people who care and are passionate about the same thing are raising money for this amazing organization. And just being a part of that is just so fulfilling,” remarked Ellie Kostielney-Hurley, one of the event organizers.

The dance marathon is taking place on Saturday, April 9th, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Angela Athletic Facility.

The public is welcome to attend.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.