Pulaski County Council member arrested, facing multiple charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Pulaski County Council member was arrested on Tuesday and is facing multiple charges.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, 47-year-old Brian Young is accused of Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct residence, theft, perjury, and official misconduct as a result of an ongoing investigation.

A LaPorte County judge has assumed jurisdiction in the case as both Pulaski County judges have excused themselves.

Brian Young (WKVI)

