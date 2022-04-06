Police investigating after man found dead in field in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a field over the weekend in Benton Harbor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the body of Edward Thomas Lindsey, 39, was found near the 500 block of Cherry Street around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say Lindsey had no visible injuries or trauma. An autopsy has been completed, but it yielded no obvious cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident or where Lindsey was last seen should call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s tip line at 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

You can also provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app in the mobile app store. Search the app by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

