Advertisement

Notre Dame softball scores two late runs in come-from-behind win over Northwestern

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 3-2 win over No. 6 Northwestern on Tuesday at Melissa Cook Stadium.

The Irish, who are currently ranked 24th, scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good over one of the best teams in country.

Payton Tidd tossed a complete game with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Leea Hanks led Notre Dame offensively with two hits and drove in the game-winning run.

The Irish are now 28-7 on the season. The team will travel to Syracuse this weekend for a three-game conference series.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Police investigating shooting that sent three to hospital
Travis Logan, Jr.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, 2020 deadly crash

Latest News

Notre Dame Football
Irish football adds veteran defensive lineman from Harvard in transfer portal
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick held a joint press...
Notre Dame football officially announces 2023 game vs. Tennessee State
The Notre Dame baseball team earned its 17th win of the season and its fifth win in a row after...
Notre Dame baseball defeats Butler 5-2, picks up fifth-straight win
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame football announces home game against Tennessee State in 2023