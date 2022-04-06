Notre Dame softball scores two late runs in come-from-behind win over Northwestern

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 3-2 win over No. 6 Northwestern on Tuesday at Melissa Cook Stadium.

The Irish, who are currently ranked 24th, scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good over one of the best teams in country.

Payton Tidd tossed a complete game with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Leea Hanks led Notre Dame offensively with two hits and drove in the game-winning run.

The Irish are now 28-7 on the season. The team will travel to Syracuse this weekend for a three-game conference series.

