Notre Dame baseball defeats Butler 5-2, picks up fifth-straight win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team earned its 17th win of the season and its fifth win in a row after defeating Butler 5-2 on Tuesday at Frank Eck Stadium.

The Irish broke a 2-2 stalemate in the bottom of the sixth inning by scoring three runs, which turned out to be more than enough to secure the victory over the Bulldogs, who are led by former Irish head coach Dave Schrage (2007-2010).

Five Notre Dame pitchers tossed a combined 12 strikeouts in the win. Offensively, Nick Juaire and David LaManna led the Irish with two hits apiece.

The Irish are now 17-5 on the season. The team will be back in action this weekend as it hosts a three-game conference series against Clemson.

