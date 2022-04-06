Ninja Golf offering family fun this spring break

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family this spring break, head to Granger.

Ninja Golf is open for the season and offers plenty of fun.

You can putt across 27 different holes.

And if you’re looking to dodge the rain, there’s plenty to do inside with Laser Maze, karaoke, virtual reality and more.

Plus, if you work up an appetite, there are plenty of treats available.

“I love this time of year because the families are coming, we haven’t seen them sometimes for a few months,” said John Miller, the owner. “The kids are bigger, the trees are blossoming and getting bigger. So, it just feels like life out here in the spring.”

Ninja Golf is open 12 – 7 p.m., with their hours expanding after April 10th.

