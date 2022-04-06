Medical Moment: A new trial for Rett syndrome

(WNDU) - You watched your child hit all their milestones, such as crawling, walking, and even babbling their first words.

But then, as they continue to grow, they start rapidly losing their coordination.

This is what happens to children who have Rett syndrome. Now, a new drug up for FDA approval is providing families with much needed hope.

Like most girls her age, eight-year-old Savannah Patrick loves to watch movies and listen to music.

Music is one of the tools her mom Jamie uses to help Savannah communicate. Savannah has Rett syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects her development. She started developing normally as an infant, but at around 12 months things began to decline.

“She actually started regressing and losing skills that she previously had,” said Jamie Patrick, Savannah’s mom.

“They lose the ability to speak, and they lose the ability to use their hands, and develop a characteristic repetitive hand movement. Furthermore, they have trouble walking,” said Jeffrey Neul, the PhD Director at Vanderbilt Kennedy Center.

It primarily effects girls and currently, there are therapies to treat symptoms of Rett syndrome, such as speech or occupational therapy, but there are no treatments to cure the disorder. However, researchers have wrapped up a phase three trial, which would lead to the first ever FDA-approved drug to treat the disorder.

In the Lavender study, researchers evaluated the oral drug Trofinetide on nearly 200 girls with Rett syndrome.

“It seemed to improve how alert and interactive people were, which helps improve how much they can communicate,” Neul said.

After the Lavender study, 95 percent of participants elected to continue to take the drug in extension studies. Savannah took part in the Lavender study and mom Jamie says this can make a difference.

“Just the hope that it gives us is huge,” Jamie said.

