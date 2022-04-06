Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide, 2020 deadly crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana man accused of causing the death of one person, allegedly took the life of another.

That man will now have to answer for his actions on both counts.

More than two years ago in February of 2020 near the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit, the driver of a stolen car lead police on a chase at speeds of up to 110-miles-per hour. The chase ended with the stolen car slamming into a car being driven by 58-year-old Jack Riedle with fatal force.

“And I think that Logan did it on purpose, so he could cause a crash and then run away, which is exactly what he did, but they did catch him like five days later,” said Jack Riedle’s brother Steven.

Jack Riedle was a longtime hemophiliac who received a liver transplant in 2016 that cured his condition. “He was just starting to feel better, dress better, look better, cared about how he looked, wanted to do things, and then he was killed.”

Then 19-year-old Travis Logan of South Bend was charged with leaving the scene of the fatal accident. Logan was due in court last Tuesday but failed to show.

That’s how the Riedle family first learned that Logan had been released from custody in the first place, and that it happened in July of 2021, allowing Logan to allegedly take part in a robbery and murder of Sa’Shaw Agnew at her South Bend home on October 15th.

Police today caught up with Logan at a hotel in Roseland to arrest him for murder and take him back into custody.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe that they let him go,” Steven Riedle told 16 News Now. “I don’t know a lot about the court system, I just know that they failed on this one.”

Court records show that Logan’s bond was reduced from the equivalent of $40,000 cash to $3,000 cash last July and that Logan bonded out the next day.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the October 2021 homicide of Sa’Sha Agnew.

21-year-old Travis Logan, Jr. of South Bend was arrested on Wednesday morning on a warrant following the filing of charges against him last week for the robbery and murder of Agnew, which happened in the 800 block of South Lake Street.

Logan also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. He is accused of fleeing from police back on Feb. 7, 2020, while driving a stolen car that crashed into another car at McKinley and Byrkit in Mishawaka. The driver of the other car, 58-year-old John Riedle, was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, 58-year-old Laszlo Nemeth, was severely injured.

Meanwhile, police say Logan had a third outstanding warrant for also failing to appear on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement by intentionally fleeing and being a Felon in possession of Handgun stemming from an Oct. 28, 2021, incident in which he fled from police with a handgun at high rate of speed.

Logan was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail. A hearing date has not yet been set.

